Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,503,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 464,983 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 1.19% of CAE worth $99,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025,126 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,140,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,979,000 after acquiring an additional 496,170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,765 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 86,641.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,448 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $79,964,000. Institutional investors own 62.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $31.06. 126,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,683. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.15. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.81, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.83.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAE. TD Securities lifted their price target on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CAE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

