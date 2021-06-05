Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 552,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,002 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.01% of EMCOR Group worth $61,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EME. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in EMCOR Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In related news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME traded up $1.64 on Friday, hitting $127.38. 387,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.46. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.72 and a fifty-two week high of $128.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.