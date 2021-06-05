Fiera Capital Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,525 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned approximately 1.20% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $82,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,891,000 after buying an additional 943,012 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $65,894,000. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $62,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,686,000 after acquiring an additional 760,005 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 691.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,412,000 after acquiring an additional 611,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.14. The company had a trading volume of 724,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,121. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -71.16 and a beta of 1.28. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $92.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.54.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.97% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

