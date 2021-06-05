Financial Analysis: Eargo (EAR) and Its Peers

Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR) is one of 40 public companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Eargo to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.6% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eargo and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million -$39.85 million -9.48 Eargo Competitors $1.11 billion $144.99 million 20.93

Eargo’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eargo. Eargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Eargo and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo N/A N/A N/A Eargo Competitors -217.15% -60.23% -13.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eargo and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Eargo Competitors 300 1213 2123 84 2.54

Eargo presently has a consensus target price of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 25.86%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 5.33%. Given Eargo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Eargo is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Eargo beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

