Financial Comparison: Aziyo Biologics (AZYO) vs. Its Peers

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ: AZYO) is one of 197 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Aziyo Biologics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aziyo Biologics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aziyo Biologics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aziyo Biologics Competitors 1112 4420 9750 185 2.58

Aziyo Biologics currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.67%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 39.21%. Given Aziyo Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aziyo Biologics is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Aziyo Biologics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aziyo Biologics N/A N/A N/A Aziyo Biologics Competitors -22,823.65% -121.85% -32.54%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.7% of Aziyo Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.0% of Aziyo Biologics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aziyo Biologics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aziyo Biologics $42.68 million -$21.83 million -1.29 Aziyo Biologics Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 23.86

Aziyo Biologics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Aziyo Biologics. Aziyo Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aziyo Biologics beats its peers on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons. The company also provides FiberCel, ViBone, and OsterGro V that are designed to protect and preserve native bone cells; and SimpliDerm, a pre-hydrated HADM designed to repair or replacement of damaged or inadequate integumental tissues. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for various products to corporate customers. The company sells its products to hospitals and other healthcare facilities through its direct sales force, commercial partners, and independent sales agents. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, Maryland.

