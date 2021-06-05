Financial Review: Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY)

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Private Bancorp of America shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Private Bancorp of America and Hang Seng Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hang Seng Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Private Bancorp of America presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 40.59%. Given Private Bancorp of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Private Bancorp of America is more favorable than Hang Seng Bank.

Volatility and Risk

Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Seng Bank has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Hang Seng Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.28 $10.71 million $1.94 13.02 Hang Seng Bank $7.71 billion N/A $2.15 billion $1.08 19.06

Hang Seng Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. Private Bancorp of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hang Seng Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and Hang Seng Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America 21.06% N/A N/A Hang Seng Bank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Private Bancorp of America beats Hang Seng Bank on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services. Its business banking services consist of business checking and savings accounts, sweep accounts; and business services comprising treasury management, merchant card, bill pay, positive pay, e-statement, remote deposit capture, wire transfer services, electronic payments and collections, electronic check acceptance, account reconciliation, cash vault, and gift and business credit cards, as well as funds management services. The company also offers commercial real estate, small business administration, construction, and equipment and business expansion loans, as well as revolving lines of credit and letters of credit. The company has offices in La Jolla, San Diego, Coronado, Newport Beach, Beverly Hills, El Segundo, Temecula, Mission Valley, and Redlands. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The company offers personal banking services, including current and savings accounts, time deposits, mortgages and personal loans, credit cards, and insurance and wealth management services, as well as consumer lending services. It also provides corporate lending, trade and receivable finance, payments and cash management, treasury and foreign exchange, general insurance, key-person insurance, investment, and corporate wealth management services, as well as general banking, interest rate, foreign exchange, money market, structured, and derivative products, etc. In addition, the company offers retirement benefit, life assurance, fund management, and stock broking services, as well as index compilation and licensing; fund raising and sales; and asset management services. It operates approximately 290 service outlets in Hong Kong; branches in Macau and Singapore; and a representative office in Taipei. Hang Seng Bank Limited, through its subsidiary, Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, operates a network of outlets in approximately 20 cities in Mainland China. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Seng Bank Limited is a subsidiary of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited.

