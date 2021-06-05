Financial Survey: Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) versus Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Eviation Aircraft alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Eviation Aircraft and Cerner, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Cerner 2 2 9 0 2.54

Cerner has a consensus price target of $82.54, indicating a potential upside of 2.72%. Given Cerner’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cerner is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Cerner shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Cerner shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Cerner’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A Cerner 14.69% 17.45% 10.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Cerner’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cerner $5.51 billion 4.40 $780.09 million $2.45 32.80

Cerner has higher revenue and earnings than Eviation Aircraft.

Risk & Volatility

Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cerner has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cerner beats Eviation Aircraft on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eviation Aircraft

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers. It also provides HealtheIntent platform, a cloud-based platform to aggregate, transform, and reconcile data across the continuum of care; and CareAware, an EHR agnostic platform that facilitates connectivity of health care devices to EHRs. In addition, the company offers a portfolio of clinical and financial health care information technology solutions, as well as departmental and care coordination solutions. Further, it provides tech-enabled services, such as implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, real-world evidence, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employer health centers, employee wellness programs, and third-party administrator services; and complementary hardware and devices for third parties. The company serves integrated delivery networks, physician groups and networks, managed care organizations, hospitals, medical centers, reference laboratories, home health agencies, blood banks, imaging centers, pharmacies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, employers, governments, and public health organizations. Cerner Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in North Kansas City, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for Eviation Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eviation Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.