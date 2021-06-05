First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 115.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,837 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $870.22 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $310.27 and a fifty-two week high of $901.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $851.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $14.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.94 by $2.59. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $476.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 46.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $837.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,162.22. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $316,760.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $330,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,979,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 958 shares of company stock worth $722,462 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

