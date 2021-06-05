First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,896 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 61,776 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of First Financial Bankshares worth $23,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 52.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 29,765 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.85 per share, with a total value of $1,513,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,169,154.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $51.66 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.69.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

