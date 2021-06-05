First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 110.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Solar by 34.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,724 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,331 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at $617,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 102.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,129 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,058,000 after acquiring an additional 260,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

FSLR stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.83. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.87 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.29.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $110,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,730.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,173 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $233,437.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,421.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,503 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

