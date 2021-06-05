First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,120 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,978,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,097,000 after acquiring an additional 583,958 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,264,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,918,000 after purchasing an additional 96,920 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 958,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,485,000 after purchasing an additional 39,453 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 861,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 56,955 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 591,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,458,000 after purchasing an additional 18,798 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.97 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.84 and a one year high of $60.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97.

