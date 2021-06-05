First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,900 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000.

Shares of FPE stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $20.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.34.

