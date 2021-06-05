Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.49

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.53. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 732,451 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCUUF. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Fission Uranium in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Fission Uranium from $0.55 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $338.26 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 36.71, a current ratio of 36.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49.

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fission Uranium Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fission Uranium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FCUUF)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

