Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.17. Five Star Senior Living shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 168,106 shares traded.

Several brokerages have commented on FVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $188.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.70.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. Five Star Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Five Star Senior Living by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. 40.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

