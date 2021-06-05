Fivebalance (FBN) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. One Fivebalance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Fivebalance has a market capitalization of $110,717.11 and approximately $1,134.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fivebalance has traded up 39.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00076131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00025535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.12 or 0.01013849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.59 or 0.10025051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00053793 BTC.

Fivebalance Coin Profile

Fivebalance (FBN) is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,090,207,144 coins and its circulating supply is 1,084,407,543 coins. Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com . The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

