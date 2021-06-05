Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,875 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.43% of Fiverr International worth $29,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Fiverr International by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Fiverr International by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. 52.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FVRR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.62.

Shares of Fiverr International stock opened at $197.79 on Friday. Fiverr International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.75 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $202.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. Fiverr International’s quarterly revenue was up 99.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

