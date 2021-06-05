Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.62. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 53,147 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Flanigan's Enterprises alerts:

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned about 8.12% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $3,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL)

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flanigan's Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.