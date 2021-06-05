Fluity (FLTY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $25,920.00

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 5th. Fluity has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $25,920.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fluity has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fluity coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000557 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fluity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00067478 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.78 or 0.00299098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00246063 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $409.20 or 0.01146235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,740.73 or 1.00115766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,500,000 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fluity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fluity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fluity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.