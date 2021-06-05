Flux Market Cap Reaches $28.81 Million (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One Flux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000530 BTC on major exchanges. Flux has a total market cap of $28.81 million and $333,456.00 worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Flux has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Flux alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.53 or 0.00421547 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.40 or 0.00276518 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00015559 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00158252 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004152 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005498 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Flux

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 151,318,326 coins. Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.