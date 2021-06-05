FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) is High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 101.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,010 shares during the period. FMC comprises 2.9% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in FMC by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in FMC by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in FMC by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Shares of FMC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.35. The company had a trading volume of 462,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,828. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $93.52 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.61.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

