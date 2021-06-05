Folder Protocol Price Up 28.9% This Week (FOL)

Folder Protocol (CURRENCY:FOL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Folder Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.90 or 0.00005260 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Folder Protocol has traded 28.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Folder Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and $1.16 million worth of Folder Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Folder Protocol Coin Profile

Folder Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,539,672 coins. The official website for Folder Protocol is www.folderlabs.io . Folder Protocol’s official message board is folderlabs.medium.com . Folder Protocol’s official Twitter account is @folderlabs

Folder Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folder Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folder Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Folder Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

