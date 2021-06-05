Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,954,321 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 205,795 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.67% of Foot Locker worth $503,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 175.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $284,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,402.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 8,561 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total transaction of $544,993.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Foot Locker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Foot Locker from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Foot Locker from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Foot Locker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.09.

NYSE:FL opened at $62.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.06. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

