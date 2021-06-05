Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Position Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,107 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 51.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Shares of F opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.96.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.