Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 11,900 Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) by 216.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lennox International were worth $5,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 24.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,847,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Shares of LII stock opened at $341.46 on Friday. Lennox International Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.07 and a 12 month high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.84.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LII. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lennox International from $310.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research cut shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.50.

In other news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.41, for a total value of $2,395,763.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,168,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.76, for a total transaction of $85,778.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,732 shares of company stock valued at $10,263,770. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.