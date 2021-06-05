Forsta AP Fonden Acquires Shares of 120,500 Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 120,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,000. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.08% of Sealed Air at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEE. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

SEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Shares of SEE opened at $58.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.78. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $29.36 and a 12 month high of $58.67.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 20.06%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

