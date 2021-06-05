Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $86.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.03 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

