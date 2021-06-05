Forsta AP Fonden Buys 16,500 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ON. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 569.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 138,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 117,460 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 43,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $1,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $380,869.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $1,245,933.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,413 shares of company stock worth $5,198,608 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ON shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

NASDAQ ON opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.03. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

