Forsta AP Fonden Grows Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden owned 0.05% of Cboe Global Markets worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.31.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $111.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $116.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

