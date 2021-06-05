Forsta AP Fonden Has $4.52 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,642,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,903 shares of company stock worth $5,056,135. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $174.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $175.55. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

