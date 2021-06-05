Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.30 Million Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 15,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $96.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.58 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

