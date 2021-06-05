Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.43 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 104.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $325.42 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.01 and a 12-month high of $365.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 48.42% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

