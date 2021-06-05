Forsta AP Fonden Increases Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.9% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% during the first quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,477 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth $5,410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Insiders have sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock worth $256,177,793 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.09.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $326.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.81. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.72.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

