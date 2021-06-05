Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RSG opened at $109.23 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $113.28. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.38.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total value of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

