Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $4,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,316 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 747.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after acquiring an additional 975,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $285,182,000 after acquiring an additional 923,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $79,702,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Zendesk by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 543,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,804,000 after acquiring an additional 443,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.27.

NYSE ZEN opened at $132.84 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.75 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.96. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 1.22.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total value of $1,271,181.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 94,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,858,626.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $5,844,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,371,952.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,576 shares of company stock valued at $28,193,994. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.