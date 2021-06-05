Forsta AP Fonden Raises Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $5,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $266,219,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after acquiring an additional 911,406 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,104,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after acquiring an additional 251,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,566,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.17.

AWK stock opened at $156.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.67 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.