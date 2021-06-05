Forsta AP Fonden Reduces Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 83,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,722,485 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,011,293,000 after buying an additional 9,968,026 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,223,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $286,921,000 after buying an additional 761,928 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,199,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $367,357,000 after buying an additional 543,997 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Rogers Communications by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,565,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,741,394 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $174,312,000 after purchasing an additional 56,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCI. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

RCI opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.3981 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 44.49%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

