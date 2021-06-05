Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Fox Factory worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $150.34 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.95 and a 1-year high of $166.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.52.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

In other Fox Factory news, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total transaction of $7,066,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Insiders have sold 61,606 shares of company stock worth $8,156,573 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.