Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Franklin Electric worth $25,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $157,390.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,370 shares of company stock worth $1,005,441 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $83.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $87.70.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.