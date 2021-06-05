Frax Price Hits $0.99 (FRAX)

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, Frax has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Frax coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002738 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $120.29 million and $2.63 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00066925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.65 or 0.00296533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00243155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.79 or 0.01148109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,279.58 or 0.99938256 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 121,009,285 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

