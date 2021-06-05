Frax Share (FXS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.43 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. Frax Share has a market cap of $35.24 million and $1.43 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for $2.52 or 0.00007024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frax Share has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Frax Share alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00067470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.28 or 0.00296729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.06 or 0.00245857 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.57 or 0.01151830 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,974.71 or 1.00436782 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 100,048,389 coins and its circulating supply is 14,006,018 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax Share should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax Share using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Share Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax Share and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.