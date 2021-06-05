Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FNLPF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fresnillo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of FNLPF stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.56. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 4.85.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

