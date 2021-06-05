Frontier (FRONT) Price Tops $1.06 on Exchanges

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 5th. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002965 BTC on exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $40.85 million and $11.32 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00077396 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00025273 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.70 or 0.01020844 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,622.48 or 0.10084589 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00052920 BTC.

About Frontier

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,362,500 coins. Frontier’s official message board is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.