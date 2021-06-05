FujiCoin Trading Up 5% This Week (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, FujiCoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar. FujiCoin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $8.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FujiCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,155.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.09 or 0.07307546 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.95 or 0.01811474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.75 or 0.00480574 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00175533 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.23 or 0.00761243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.39 or 0.00479559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007337 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $154.79 or 0.00428127 BTC.

About FujiCoin

FujiCoin (CRYPTO:FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,494,527,554 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

Buying and Selling FujiCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

