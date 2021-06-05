Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Tops $0.69 on Top Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $694,324.81 and approximately $1.36 million worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00066774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.97 or 0.00296611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.42 or 0.00245165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.67 or 0.01122081 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,047.10 or 0.99952096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,956,205 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,950 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

