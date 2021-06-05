Furucombo (COMBO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $473,256.00

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. Furucombo has a market cap of $3.14 million and $473,256.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Furucombo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Furucombo has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00066540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.63 or 0.00294431 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00244930 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $407.27 or 0.01124614 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,233.76 or 1.00053217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Furucombo Coin Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Furucombo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

