G4S (LON:GFS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

G4S plc (LON:GFS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.21). G4S shares last traded at GBX 244.80 ($3.20), with a volume of 438,258 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of G4S in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 187 ($2.44).

The company has a market cap of £3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 222.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 244.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28.

In related news, insider Tim Weller sold 630,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20), for a total value of £1,545,812.80 ($2,019,614.32).

About G4S (LON:GFS)

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

