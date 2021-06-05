Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) & All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) Head-To-Head Survey

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) and All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Galaxy Gaming and All For One Media, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Galaxy Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A All For One Media 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. 23.7% of Galaxy Gaming shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of All For One Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and All For One Media’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Galaxy Gaming $10.23 million 7.45 -$2.21 million N/A N/A All For One Media $10,000.00 113.06 -$7.11 million N/A N/A

Galaxy Gaming has higher revenue and earnings than All For One Media.

Volatility & Risk

Galaxy Gaming has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, All For One Media has a beta of 11.91, indicating that its share price is 1,091% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Galaxy Gaming and All For One Media’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Galaxy Gaming -22.33% N/A -8.08% All For One Media N/A N/A N/A

About Galaxy Gaming

Galaxy Gaming, Inc., a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies. It offers side bets under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker. It also provides enhanced table systems, which include Bonus Jackpot System, an electronic system installed on gaming tables designed to collect data by detecting player wagers and other game activities. In addition, the company offers automated electronic tables and ancillary equipment, as well as relicenses various game titles to operators of online gaming systems. The company markets its products to online casinos worldwide; land-based casino gaming companies in North America, the Caribbean, Central America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa; and cruise ship companies. Galaxy Gaming, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About All For One Media

All For One Media Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in the content development of media. It primarily offers its services for the children between the ages of seven and fourteen. The company was formerly known as Early Equine, Inc. and changed its name to All for One Media Corp. in November 2015. All For One Media Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Mount Kisco, New York.

