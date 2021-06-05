GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €34.17 ($40.20).

Several brokerages have recently commented on G1A. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

G1A opened at €35.20 ($41.41) on Friday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €25.99 ($30.58) and a twelve month high of €37.34 ($43.93). The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €35.70.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

