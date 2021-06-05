Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.61

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.61 and traded as high as C$0.81. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 1,026,113 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Gear Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$198.43 million and a P/E ratio of 5.97.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Gear Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.