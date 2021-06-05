General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100,037 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of General Dynamics worth $25,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.94.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $193.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $129.17 and a 1 year high of $197.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

